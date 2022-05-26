PM Modi to inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on May 27

An eye on Ladakh sector, Indian Army gets new Israeli Heron drones

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival - Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 - on 27 May 2022 at 10 AM at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

Prime Minister will also interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two day event and is being held on 27th and 28th May. Over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc. will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 10:47 [IST]