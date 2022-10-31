Morbi Bridge reopened without permission; No safety audit was done, says Civic official

Morbi bridge collapse: Rescue ops in full swing as Indian Army uses drones for search

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Morbi, Oct 31: After the Morbi Bridge collapsed in Gujarat claiming over 130 lives and leaving hundreds injured, the rescue operations are in full swing. So far, around 177 people have been rescued massive rescue operation while some are still believed to be missing. Multiple teams of SDRF, NDRF, Indian Army and even Coast Guard are carrying out the rescue operations on war footing.

The municipal corporation and fire brigade departments have brought rescue boats and life jackets to save people. Over 25 ambulances from various places have been deployed at the spot, while several private ambulances and three ambulances from the Army are also on standby.

Some people shook Morbi bridge intentionally says survivor

Officials of the Indian Army used drones in the search and rescue operation.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Drones being used to help in the search and rescue operation in Morbi, following the incident of #MorbiBridgeCollapse



The death toll stands at 132, operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/qlA8BCtnva — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Incase of inquires about lost people, here is the Helpline number: 02822-243300.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river was reopened for the public just five days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm. However, it had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate", an official said.

World's deadliest bridge collapses in two decades

"As per info received from local admin, 132 bodies recovered & 2 are still missing. Search op is on to trace them. 5 teams of NDRF deployed. SDRF, Fire Brigade, Army, Garud commandos are also there. It's a matter of time & search op will end soon," NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Gujarat home minister Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi said.

Monday, October 31, 2022, 12:18 [IST]