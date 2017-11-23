PM Modi to inaugurate 5th Global Conference on Cyberspace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate a two-day Global Conference on Cyberspace. The mega event is expected to see global policymakers, innovators, industrialists and cybersecurity experts converge on November 23 and 24 in New Delhi to deliberate on issues and challenges for optimally using the cyberspace.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said reporters, "Cyber diplomacy is a big topic in this conference... Cybersecurity has come to occupy a centre stage in the international diplomatic discourse."

Stating that cyber diplomacy was emerging as a big component of international discourse, the minister said India's pursuit for greater emphasis on cyber-diplomacy is aimed at a meaningful engagement and promoting the case of digital inclusion.

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on a 4-day visit to India, will attend the opening session of 5th Global Conference.

The plenary sessions have been designed around the themes Cyber4Inclusive growth, cyber4DigitalInclusion, Cyber4Security, and Cyber4Diplomacy.

(With agency inputs)