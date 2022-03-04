YouTube
    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Varanasi, Mar 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a roadshow in Varanasi today, the last two days of campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    The BJP's Varanasi city president Vidyasagar Rai on Wednesday said on day one Modi will hold a roadshow in the city area and the next day he will address a public meeting in Khajuri village in Rajatalab.

    Polling for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election will be held on March 7 and the results will be declared three days later.

    Rai said according to the programme, the roadshow of the prime minister will cover the Assembly segments of Varanasi Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

    PM Modi will begin his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Maldiha crossing. He will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, he said.

    On the second day of his stay in Varanasi, Modi will address a public meeting in Khajuri village in Rajatalab, Rai added.

    Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 10:25 [IST]
