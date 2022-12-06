PM Modi to dedicate 3 national Ayush institutes to nation on Dec 11

New Delhi, Dec 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three national Ayush institutes All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa; National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad; and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi on December 11. These satellite institutes will further strengthen the research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for larger community.

While addressing the media, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said, Establishment of these institutes is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of expansion of infrastructure and human resources, promotion of research in the traditional medical systems. Through these institute Government of India will be further strengthen its capabilities to provide affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country.

Establishment of these three National Ayush institutes in Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani will create 400 additional seats for 400 students, who want to pursue UG, PG and Doctoral courses and also add 550 additional beds in these three streams.

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa will work to provide the highest quality facilities for UG, PG and post-doctoral streams in the aspects of education, research and patient care services through Ayurveda system of medicine. It will be developed into a wellness hub of Ayurveda promoting Medical Value Travel (MVT) and will function as a model centre for international and national collaboration for academic and research purposes.

The National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi is first of its kind to be established in Northern India for developing the Homoeopathic system of medicine and to provide health care facilities. It will work in mainstreaming and integrate Ayush healthcare services with modern medicines and encourage R&D and innovation and to develop National Institutes of repute.

National institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh will be a satellite Centre of the existing National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bangalore. It will first such institute in Northern India and cater to the patients around Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states of India as well as foreign nationals under MVT.

