PM Modi to attend Ground-breaking ceremony of UP Investors Summit in Lucknow at 11 am today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 03: Third Ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Investors Summit aimed at inviting investment in the state will be held today at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony. Besides The Prime Minister and union ministers the ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders, investors and senior officers.

AIR correspondent reports,During the Ground-breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than 80,000 crores rupees.

The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, Handloom & Textiles etc.

After attending the Ground-breaking ceremony Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur Dehat, where he will accompany Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind to participate in various programs.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on 21st -22nd February 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on 29 July, 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28 July 2019.

During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 8:24 [IST]