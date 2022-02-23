Modi equating ‘cycle’ with ‘terrorism’ is an attack on poor: Kejriwal in UP

By promising withdrawal of terror cases, how Akhilesh sent wrong message on national security

Our work in last 5 years laid foundation for the next 25 years: PM Modi in Manipur

#ImranKhanModiShowtrends on twitter as Pak PM would love to have TV debate with PM Modi to 'resolve issues'

PM Modi to address webinar on water, sanitation today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Wednesday on the focus of the Union Budget on water and sanitation.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and ministers of state for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu along with key stakeholders from WASH, UN agency and technical experts from the domain will also participate in the webinar.

After the prime minister's address, eminent people from the water and sanitation sector, private sector representatives and grassroot stakeholders will share their views on budget and impact created by providing safe drinking water in rural homes.

Apart from the experts, people from key resource centres, which are empanelled by the Jal Jeevan Mission to train various stakeholders, will provide their suggestions on improving implementation of the mission, an official statement said. They will also talk about their field experience, training imparted at different levels to senior officials, mid-level programme implementers and ground level workforce.

The states have engaged civil society organisations as implementing support agencies to handhold the panchayats in community engagement, organise transect walk, form Pani Samiti and develop village action plan. Members of implementing support agencies will be sharing their work carried out at the field during the webinar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 1:15 [IST]