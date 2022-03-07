YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM to address seminar of women ascetics on International Women's Day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Seminar on International Women's Day, at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch at 6 pm through video conferencing on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday. The Seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    PM Modi to address seminar of women ascetics on International Womens Day

    Over 500 women saints will attend the Seminar in Dhordo. The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture. The welfare schemes of central & state Governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed.

    The Seminar will also witness the participation of Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Bharati Pravin Pawar. The event will be graced by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others, the PMO said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi international womens day

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X