PM to address seminar of women ascetics on International Women's Day

New Delhi, Feb 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Seminar on International Women's Day, at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch at 6 pm through video conferencing on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday. The Seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Over 500 women saints will attend the Seminar in Dhordo. The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture. The welfare schemes of central & state Governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed.

The Seminar will also witness the participation of Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Bharati Pravin Pawar. The event will be graced by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others, the PMO said.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 17:02 [IST]