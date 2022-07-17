PM Modi to address NIIO seminar 'Swavlamban' tomorrow

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NIIO (Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation) Seminar 'Swavlamban' tomorrow at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    A key pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attaining self-reliance in the Defence Sector. To further this endeavor, during the program, Prime Minister will unveil 'SPRINT Challenges', which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.

    Defence ministry sets up panel to carry out performance, efficiency auditDefence ministry sets up panel to carry out performance, efficiency audit

    As a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', NIIO, in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims at inducting at least 75 new indigenous technologies/products in the Indian Navy. This collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO, and TDAC).

    The Seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the Defence sector.

    The two-day Seminar (18-19 July) will provide a platform for leaders from Industry, Academia, Services, and Government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the Defence Sector. Sessions dedicated to Innovation, Indigenisation, Armament, and Aviation will be held.

    The second day of the Seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

    Story first published: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11:40 [IST]
