    PM Modi to address Nation on Covid-19 situation at 8:45 pm today

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 pm today. The announcement comes soon after PM Modi interacted with top vaccine manufacturers of the country.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In the meeting, the prime minister urged the vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity so that all Indians could be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest.

    The prime minister has also held a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders over the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination drive.

    X