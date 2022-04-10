YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to address Foundation Day celebrations of Gujarat's Umiya Mata Temple today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 10: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Foundation Day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat at 1 pm today through video conferencing.

    PM Modi to address Foundation Day celebrations of Gujarats Umiya Mata Temple today

    The inauguration of the temple was also done by Modi in 2008, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Based on suggestions given by him in 2008, temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and free ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients.

    Umiya Maa is considered as the Clan-deity or Kuldevi of the Kadava Patidars.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi gujarat

    Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X