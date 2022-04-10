PM Modi to address Foundation Day celebrations of Gujarat's Umiya Mata Temple today

New Delhi, Apr 10: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Foundation Day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat at 1 pm today through video conferencing.

The inauguration of the temple was also done by Modi in 2008, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Based on suggestions given by him in 2008, temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and free ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients.

Umiya Maa is considered as the Clan-deity or Kuldevi of the Kadava Patidars.

