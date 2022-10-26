YouTube
  • search
Trending Rishi Sunak Solar Eclipse Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states on 28th October 2022 at around 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana on 27th & 28th October, 2022. Home Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.

    PM Modi to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels.

    Lord Ram will help us reach new heights: PM Modi in AyodhyaLord Ram will help us reach new heights: PM Modi in Ayodhya

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi home ministry

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X