    PM Modi to address BJP's election meeting in Coimbatore on Feb 25

    By
    |

    Coimbatore, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting here on February 25 and at least 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend, BJP sources said on Tuesday. Modi will arrive here by flight at 3.30 PM and attend a function at the Codissia complex where he will dedicate various projects to the nation at 3.55 pm,BJP's district party president Nandakumar told reporters.

    He will address the public meeting organised by BJP at the adjacent grounds at 5 PM and leave for Chennai by flight at 6 PM, he said.

    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief minister O Panneerselvam will participate in the official function, Nandakumar said.

    Party workers and functionaries from 12 districts are expected to attend the meeting, in the presence of BJP national general scretary C T Ravi, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy and State president L Murugan.

    Tight security cover has been thrown in and around the area from Monday and nearly 7,000 police personnel including those from nearby districts, will be deployed on the day, police sources said.

    Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 18:49 [IST]
