PM Modi to address 91st edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am

New Delhi, JUly 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. This will be the 91st edition of the programme and will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The programme will also be available on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the information and broadcasting ministry, according to an official statement.

In the previous address, PM Modi remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.

He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.

The prime minister further said that during the Emergency the citizens were deprived of all rights, including the Right to Life and Personal Liberty is given by Article 21 of the Constitution.

PM Modi said that the country's courts, every Constitutional institution, the press everything was brought under control and Censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval.

Story first published: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 8:30 [IST]