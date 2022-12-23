PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan

Fact Check: Don’t believe this channel which says PM Modi has resigned, EVMs are banned

oi-Deepika S

The Sansthan has revived our ancient Gurukul Culture to spread true education with religious virtues in the young generation to enable them to serve society and the nation as well.

New Delhi, Dec 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th ''Amrut Mahotsav'' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing on Saturday.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami.

The Sansthan has commenced various educational, spiritual and social services with the medium of Gurukul.

The Sansthan focuses on the values of discipline, general etiquette, human values, aesthetic sense, an appreciation and love of nature and an understanding of the power of prayer etc.

It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 14:36 [IST]