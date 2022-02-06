Statue of Equality: Budget, height, timings, location - All you need to know about Sri Ramanujacharya statue

PM Modi tastes 'chana' direct from farm in ICRISAT campus [Watch Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi: Feb 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped by to have 'Chana' at the ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad during his visit to Telangana state to inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility.

The PM walked around the farm and praised the efforts of the scientists and researchers. He also stopped at gram plantations to taste channa and the clip of PM Modi having gram pods have now gone viral.

PM Modi was in Hyderabad to kick-start the 50 anniversary of the ICRISAT celebrations.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stops by to have ‘Chana’ at the ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/zQ3ABsHzrr — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

On Twitter, Prime Minister said, "At the ICRISAT campus, inspected some of the efforts to modernize agriculture and strengthen innovation in this sphere." Prior to this, Prime Minister inaugurated ICRISAT's Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. He also launched a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

Addressing the event, he said, "To save our farmers from climate challenge, our focus is on the fusion of both 'Back to basics' and 'March to future'. Our focus is on more than 80 per cent of small farmers of the country who need us the most. One important aspect of the changing India is digital agriculture. The Union Budget 2022-23 is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture."

Talking about nature conservation, the Indian PM said that Pro Plant People is a movement which connects every community, every individual with climate responsibility to tackle the climate challenge

"This is not limited to just words but is also reflected in the actions of the Government of India. India has urged the world to pay special attention to it to deal with the climate challenge. Not only has India set a target of Net-Zero by 2070, but we have also highlighted the need for LIFE - Lifestyle for Environment," the PM stated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 0:10 [IST]