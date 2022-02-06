YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi tastes 'chana' direct from farm in ICRISAT campus [Watch Video]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi: Feb 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped by to have 'Chana' at the ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad during his visit to Telangana state to inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility.

    PM Modi tastes chana direct from farm in ICRISAT campus [Watch Video]

    The PM walked around the farm and praised the efforts of the scientists and researchers. He also stopped at gram plantations to taste channa and the clip of PM Modi having gram pods have now gone viral.

    PM Modi was in Hyderabad to kick-start the 50 anniversary of the ICRISAT celebrations.

    On Twitter, Prime Minister said, "At the ICRISAT campus, inspected some of the efforts to modernize agriculture and strengthen innovation in this sphere." Prior to this, Prime Minister inaugurated ICRISAT's Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. He also launched a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

    Addressing the event, he said, "To save our farmers from climate challenge, our focus is on the fusion of both 'Back to basics' and 'March to future'. Our focus is on more than 80 per cent of small farmers of the country who need us the most. One important aspect of the changing India is digital agriculture. The Union Budget 2022-23 is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture."

    Talking about nature conservation, the Indian PM said that Pro Plant People is a movement which connects every community, every individual with climate responsibility to tackle the climate challenge

    "This is not limited to just words but is also reflected in the actions of the Government of India. India has urged the world to pay special attention to it to deal with the climate challenge. Not only has India set a target of Net-Zero by 2070, but we have also highlighted the need for LIFE - Lifestyle for Environment," the PM stated.

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi hyderabad

    Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 0:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X