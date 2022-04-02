PM Modi shares video on growing Indo-Nepal relations

Is Wearing Mask Mandatory in India? Full List of States Where Wearing Mask is Not Compulsory

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on the growing Indo-Nepal relations, including the first cross-border broad gauge rail project and the first passenger rail service between Jayanagar (India) & Kurtha (Nepal).

PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday inaugurated a cross-border railway network, a power transmission line and launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal after they vowed to significantly expand the bilateral ties in wide-ranging talks.

जयनगर र कुर्था बीचको यात्रुवाहक रेल सेवा नेपाल र भारत बीचको पहिलो ब्रोडगेज यात्रु रेल लिंक हुनेछ। यसले हाम्रा जनताहरूलाई अझ नजिक ल्याउन ठूलो भूमिका खेल्नेछ। pic.twitter.com/VfUQujM4gw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

The two sides also inked four pacts to expand cooperation in areas of railways and energy.

In his statement to the media, Deuba said the boundary issue between the two countries was discussed and he urged Modi to resolve it through the establishment of a bilateral mechanism.

Modi said the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique and such a relationship is not seen anywhere else in the world.

He said India has been and will continue to remain a firm companion in Nepal's journey for peace, prosperity and development.

Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 17:59 [IST]