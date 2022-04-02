YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi shares video on growing Indo-Nepal relations

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on the growing Indo-Nepal relations, including the first cross-border broad gauge rail project and the first passenger rail service between Jayanagar (India) & Kurtha (Nepal).

    PM hails Indo-Nepal relations

    PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday inaugurated a cross-border railway network, a power transmission line and launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal after they vowed to significantly expand the bilateral ties in wide-ranging talks.

    The two sides also inked four pacts to expand cooperation in areas of railways and energy.

    In his statement to the media, Deuba said the boundary issue between the two countries was discussed and he urged Modi to resolve it through the establishment of a bilateral mechanism.

    Modi said the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique and such a relationship is not seen anywhere else in the world.

    He said India has been and will continue to remain a firm companion in Nepal's journey for peace, prosperity and development.

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india nepal

    Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X