PM Modi, Shah solved 50 year old Bodo problem: J P Nadda

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: BJP president J P Nadda who is on a two day tour of poll bound Assam from today said that the BJP will return to power in the state as the current dispensation has ensured all round development.

The BJP is working for the development of Assam after taking into consideration the interests of all communities, Nadda said at a rally in Silchar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah have solved the 50 year old Bodo issue by signing the peace accord and bringing militants to the mainstream, he also said.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting with state party leadership, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The assembly poll in the northeastern state is likely to be held in April.

The saffron party, which had stormed to power in the state for the first time in 2016, is confident of keeping the throne after putting up an impressive show in recent local polls and also due to perceived feebleness in the ranks of main opposition Congress, more so after the death of its heavyweight and three-term chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Opposition parties, however, hope to put the BJP on the defensive over a host of issues, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.