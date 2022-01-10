PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers

PM Modi's gift to workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham & keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. He has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after coming to know that most of them perform their duties bare-footed as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in temple premises.

Concerned about barefooted workers in cold

Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

PM Modi's heartwarming gesture

Needless to say, the people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham were very happy.

This is yet another example of PM's attention to minute details and his concern for the poor.

Phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor .

Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the dham, which has massively expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and beautified the complex.