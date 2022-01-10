YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after coming to know that most of them perform their duties bare-footed as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in temple premises, government sources said on Monday.

    PM Modi's gift to workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

    PM Modi's gift to workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

    PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham & keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. He has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after coming to know that most of them perform their duties bare-footed as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in temple premises.

    Concerned about barefooted workers in cold

    Concerned about barefooted workers in cold

    Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

    PM Modi's heartwarming gesture

    PM Modi's heartwarming gesture

    Needless to say, the people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham were very happy.

    This is yet another example of PM's attention to minute details and his concern for the poor.

    Phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor .

    Phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor .

    Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the dham, which has massively expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and beautified the complex.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 13:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X