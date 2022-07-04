YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi's security breached as black balloons released near his chopper in AP; 4 Cong workers held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 4: Four Congress workers were arrested by Andhra Police on Monday after releasing black balloons close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Vijayawada.

    PM Modis security breached? Black balloons released near his chopper

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on Monday was compromised during his Andhra Pradesh visit as he left in a chopper from Vijayawada. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Congress workers releasing black balloons soon after PM Modi's chopper took off, during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.

    However, the cops have denied the reports of the security breach as a few balloons were released 4.5 km away from the Gannavaram airport, and after the PM's departure.

    "Total four Congress workers arrested in connection with the matter... few more are yet to be arrested. Probe is on," news agency ANI quoted Vijay Pal, DSP, Krishna District, as saying.

    The Prime Minister was in Bhimavaram to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

    The PM unveiled a 30-feet bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

    The 15-tonne statue was carved out at a cost of Rs 3 crore and installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

    Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Union Minister and film star K Chiranjeevi and others were present on the occasion.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi security andhra pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X