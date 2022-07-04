PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,800 cr in Varanasi

PM Modi's security breached as black balloons released near his chopper in AP; 4 Cong workers held

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 4: Four Congress workers were arrested by Andhra Police on Monday after releasing black balloons close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Vijayawada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on Monday was compromised during his Andhra Pradesh visit as he left in a chopper from Vijayawada. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Congress workers releasing black balloons soon after PM Modi's chopper took off, during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.

However, the cops have denied the reports of the security breach as a few balloons were released 4.5 km away from the Gannavaram airport, and after the PM's departure.

#WATCH | A Congress worker released black balloons moments after PM Modi's chopper took off, during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.



(Source: unverified) pic.twitter.com/ZYRlAyUcZK — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

"Total four Congress workers arrested in connection with the matter... few more are yet to be arrested. Probe is on," news agency ANI quoted Vijay Pal, DSP, Krishna District, as saying.

The Prime Minister was in Bhimavaram to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The PM unveiled a 30-feet bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

The 15-tonne statue was carved out at a cost of Rs 3 crore and installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Union Minister and film star K Chiranjeevi and others were present on the occasion.