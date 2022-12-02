PM Modi’s 50 kilometre roadshow in Gujarat saw participation of whopping 10 lakh people

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mega roadshow in Gujarat was attending by over 10 lakh people. It was PM Modi's longest roadshow in the country and it spanned over 50 kilometres and passed through as many as 14 Vidhan Sabha seats of which 13 were in Ahmedabad and one in Gandhinagar.

The mega roadshow began at Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South Constituency. The PM made 35 stops at memorials of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on the way. Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati.

The roadshow was witnessed great enthusiasm from the people who had lined up on both sides through which the convoy of the PM passed. The people showed petals and chanted 'Modi, Modi,' as they held up his posters.

The Prime Minster also was seen greeting the people and waving at them. The people spared no opportunity to catch a glimpse of the PM and were found standing on roads, balconies, rooftops of buildings. The response of the people was beyond expectations and the BJP had not anticipated that 10 lakh people would turn up. The enthusiasm and scale of the roadshow could be gauged from the fact that the entire roadshow took four hours to cover the distance.

The second and final phase of the Gujarat elections will take place on December 5. The top leadership of the BJP has intensified the campaign across the 93 constituencies. PM Modi will address four rallies in Sujata today- Kanakraj, Patan, Sojitra and Ahmedabad. At Ahmedabad the PM will hold a roadshow.

Unit Minister Amit Shah will hold rallies at Bechraji, Vijapur, and Gandhinagar South and a roadshow in Vadodara.In the first phase of polling, Gujarat witnessed more than 60 per cent voting. Voting began at 8 am and ended at 5 pm. The highest turnout was at the Narmada district which witnessed 73.02 per cent polling following Tapi (72.32 per cent). The voter turn in Morbi was the third highest at 67.65.