PM Modi, President Macron discuss regional, global security outlook

New Delhi, May 05: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid an official visit to France on May 4, 2022 on his way back from the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen.

In Paris, Prime Minister met Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in one-on-one and delegation level formats. The two leaders held discussions on the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in defence, space, blue economy, civil nuclear and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also took stock of the regional and global security outlook and discussed ways to work together in making the India- France Strategic Partnership a force for global good. Prime Minister's visit to France displayed the strong friendship and goodwill not only between the two countries but also between the two leaders. Prime Minister invited President Macron to visit India at the earliest opportunity, said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.