PM Modi pitches for simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly elections at all-party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections at the all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Winter Session will be held from December 15 to January 5.

Briefing reporters on Modi's remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the prime minister appealed to leaders of all political parties to help build a consensus on the matter.

"PM Modi also requested for cooperation by all parties in order to make this Parliament session meaningful and constructive," the Union Minister told media.

"The main issues will be Supplementary Demand for Grants, Constitutional amendment Art 123 National Commission on Backward Classes constitutional status and Muslim women Right on Marriage 2017 to come in this session," the minister added.

Modi has been pushing for simultaneous polls, saying an almost uninterrupted cycle of polls across the country hampers government works due to enforcement of model code of conduct and deployment of officials in elections."He also sought their cooperation to make the session meaningful and constructive," Kumar said.

The Election Commission has said it is ready to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies anytime after September next year. However, the Congress has been opposing the idea.

