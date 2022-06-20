PM Modi offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru | VIDEO

Agnipath: PM Modi says reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but beneficial over time

Mysuru, Jun 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Chamundi Hills here and offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the deity of Mysuru and its royals.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were among those who accompanied him.

Modi, while at the temple, offered prayers to Lord Ganesh ahead of worshipping Chamundeshwari, who is also regarded as "Naada Devate" (state deity), in the presence of priests chanting Sanskrit hymns. 'Chamundi' or 'Durga' is the fierce form of 'Shakti', and is the slayer of demons, 'Chanda' and 'Munda' and also 'Mahishasura', the buffalow-headed monster.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ylnLygvA9N — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

The temple and route leading to it from the city was decorated with lights and flowers for the Prime Minister's visit, and elaborate security arrangements were made. Modi took 'pradakshina' (circumambulating in a clockwise direction) of the shrine, after offering prayers.

A temple that is over 1,000 years old was a small shrine initially and assumed importance over the centuries before becoming a big place of worship as seen now, officials said.

It assumed significance after the Mysuru Maharajas, the Wodeyars, came to power in 1399 AD, and were great devotees and worshippers of Chamundeswari, who became their home deity and rose to religious prominence, they said.

Earlier, Modi dedicated 'Veda Patashala' building and released commentaries on yoga and bhakthi at the Suttur Math.

Recalling the contribution of temples and mutts from Kashi in the north to Dakshina Kashi- Nanjanagudu in the South spreading knowledge of India even during the times of slavery, Modi listed some prominant mutts of Karnataka, tried to highlight their contribution in this endeavour for centuries. He said Indian sages and mutts have given prominence to service over faith.

Highlighting the values and teachings of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara with regards to equality, democracy and education that even today form the basis of the country, he said his vachanas before Magna Carta had thought about how to view society.

Speaking on the National Education Policy, he said opportunity is given for imparting education in the local language. Along with Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, among other languages, Sanskrit is also being promoted.

