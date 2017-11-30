PM Modi not a real Hindu, says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday sparked a row, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a "real Hindu" as he has "quit" Hinduism and embraced Hindutva.

"How often does PM go to a temple? He has quit Hinduism and imbibed Hindutva which has nothing to do with Hinduism. He isn't a real Hindu. The one who considers every Indian his brother, sister or mother is a real Hindu," Sibal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sibal's attack on PM Modi comes a day after the BJP took up arms against Rahul when it was reported that the Congress leader's name was allegedly listed as a 'non-Hindu' visitor at the Somnath temple.

Denying the allegations BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said people know who is a 'Ram bhakt' (devotee to Lord Ram) and who is a "Rome bhakt", a clear dig at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul's Italian roots.

"Like his famous zero loss theory in the 2G scam which was rejected by the Supreme Court when it cancelled the licences, Kapil Sibal has come up with another zero theory saying Narendra Modi is not a real Hindu... People know who's a 'Ram bhakt' and a 'Rome bhakt'," Rao told PTI.

Amid election campaign in Gujarat, questions were raised about Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's religion after he visited Somnath temple on Wednesday.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi registered his name in the column meant for non-Hindus visiting the temple register maintained by the trust.

OneIndia News