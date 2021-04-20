PM Modi to meet COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers today as govt opens jabs for all above 18 years

Back to back meetings by PM Modi led to announcement of most liberalised vaccine drives anywhere in the world

PM Modi meets vaccine manufacturers

New Delhi, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with vaccine manufacturers, a day after the government opening the Covid-19 vaccination drive to everyone above 18 years of age.

So far, two vaccines Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine COVISHIELD manufactured by Serum Institute in India and indigenously developed COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech -- are being administered in India, while a third vaccine Sputnik V developed in Russia and to be imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator.

Other vaccines available globally and expected soon in India include those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

While the total number of Covid-19 cases is rising at a record pace in India with the total caseload crossing 1.5 crore, the government has allowed everyone above the age of 18 years to be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.

It has also decided to liberalise the vaccination drive by allowing states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure a portion of doses directly from the manufacturers.

The meeting with vaccine manufacturers will follow discussions held by the prime minister with the country's top doctors and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on Monday.

The prime minister has also held a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders over the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination drive.