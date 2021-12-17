PM Modi meets France minister Florence Parlay, discusses regional security

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French Minister for Armed Forces Florence Parly today and they discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific issues and France's forthcoming presidency of the EU Council.

    PM Modi said he reiterated India's commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    "Received French Minister for Armed Forces @florence_parly today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France's forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council. I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 22:02 [IST]
