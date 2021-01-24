COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil says ‘dhanyawad,’ the honour is ours says PM Modi

Fast-paced development of Assam in very important: PM Modi at Assam

PM Modi addresses rally in Assam, says many denied land ownership for years: Highlights

'From LAC to LOC, world witnessing a powerful India envisioned by Netaji', says PM Modi in Kolkata

PM Modi likely to address the World Economic Forum on 28th January; Xi Jinping among listed speakers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address the World Economic Forum on 28th January, via video conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping to also address the forum.

The Davos Agenda 2021 will be held virtually from January 25 to 29 under the theme of a crucial year to rebuild trust, the Swiss-based WEF announced on Monday.

The Davos Agenda will bring together global leaders at the forefront of the world's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the attendant economic crisis, with the aim of developing forward-looking and sustainable solutions for a post-COVID world.

Over 1,500 businesses, government and civil society leaders from more than 70 countries and regions will attend the online meeting, according to a press release.

In addition to the Chinese president, around 19 heads of state and government will attend the meeting, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese official media reported.