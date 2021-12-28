YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi likely to address rally in Punjab on January 5, may share stage with Amarinder

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to sound the BJP's poll bugle in Punjab on January 5 and share the stage with the party's new ally and former chief minister of the state Amarinder Singh, sources said on Tuesday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite centre of the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Punjab's Ferozepur and is likely to address a rally after the event, the sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

    The rally will be the first to be addressed by the prime minister in Punjab after the repeal of three contentious farm laws of the Centre.

    Farmers staged protests against the laws at the borders of Delhi for almost a year and called off the agitation on January 11 after the legislations were repealed in the winter session of Parliament.

    Modi's rally will kick off the campaign of the BJP and its new allies in Punjab for the 2022 state Assembly polls, the sources said.

    Singh, whose Punjab Lok Congress has stitched up an alliance with the saffron party for the Punjab polls, may also attend the rally, they added.

    If Singh attends the rally, this will be the first time that he and Modi will share the stage after the former Punjab chief minister quit the Congress.

    Besides Modi, Union minister and the BJP's poll in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Shekhawat, his cabinet colleagues Hardeep Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi are also expected to take part in the rally.

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022 narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X