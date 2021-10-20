PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College, Kushinagar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College, Kushinagar. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects in Kushinagar.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that with the medical college in Kushinagar, local aspirations of becoming a doctor or having quality medical infrastructure will be fulfilled. He pointed out that under National Education Policy, the possibility of getting technical education in one's own language is becoming a reality.

This will enable local youth of Kushinagar to realize their dreams, said the Prime Minister. Shri Modi emphasized that when basic facilities are available, then the courage to dream big and the spirit to fulfil the dreams are born. The one who is homeless, is in a slum, when he gets a pucca house, when there is a toilet in the house, electricity connection, gas connection, water comes from the tap, then the confidence of the poor enhances further.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the 'double engine' government in the state is improving the situation with double strength. He lamented the fact that earlier governments did not care about the dignity and progress of the poor and the ill effects of dynasty politics prevented many good measures from reaching the poorest of the poor.

The Prime Minister recalled that Ram Manohar Lohia used to say that - connect karma with compassion, connect it with full compassion. But those who were running the government earlier did not care about the pain of the poor, the earlier government linked their karma with scams and with crimes.

The Prime Minister said that the Union government has started the Swamitva scheme that is going to open new doors of prosperity in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh in future. Under PM Swamitva Yojana, the work of giving the ownership documents of the houses of the village i.e. the ownership of the houses has been started. The Prime Minister also said that with the schemes like toilets and Ujjwala, sisters and daughters are feeling safe and dignified. In PM Awas Yojna, most of the houses are in the name of the women of the house.

Commenting on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during the earlier times, the Prime Minister said the policy of the government before 2017 gave a free hand to the mafia for open loot. Today, under the leadership of Yogi ji, the mafia is running around apologizing and the mafias are also suffering the most under the government of Yogi ji, the Prime Minister remarked.

The Prime Minister remarked that Uttar Pradesh is the state which has given the maximum number of Prime Ministers to the country. This is the speciality of Uttar Pradesh, however, "the identity of Uttar Pradesh cannot be limited only to this. Uttar Pradesh Cannot be confined to 6-7 decades. This is a land whose history is timeless, whose contribution is timeless". Lord Rama took incarnation on this land; Lord Shri Krishna incarnation also appeared here. 18 Jain Tirthankaras out of 24 had appeared in Uttar Pradesh. He added that in the medieval period, epoch-making personalities like Tulsidas and Kabirdas were also born on this soil. This state has also got the privilege of giving birth to a social reformer like Sant Ravidas, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said Uttar Pradesh is a region where there are pilgrimages every step of the way, and there is energy in every particle. The work of penning the Vedas and Puranas was done here in Naimisharanya. In the Awadh region itself, there is a pilgrimage like Ayodhya here, Shri Modi said.

The Prime Minister said our glorious Sikh Guru tradition also has a deep connection with Uttar Pradesh.

The 'Guru Ka Taal' Gurdwara in Agra is still a witness to the glory of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, his bravery where he challenged Aurangzeb.

The Prime Minister said the double engine government is setting new records in procurement from farmers. So far, about Rs 80,000 crore has reached the bank accounts of the farmers of UP for the purchase of the produce. More than Rs 37,000 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of UP farmers from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Prime Minister said. .

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 15:10 [IST]