PM Modi launched numerous women-centric schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman
India
New Delhi, Aug 21: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating several women centric initiatives.
Speaking at the launch of UP's Mission Shakti 3.0 programme, Sitharaman said "when Modi ji became PM, he auctioned all gifts he had received as Gujarat chief minister and donated money for education of girl children. He introduced several women as ministers during recent Cabinet expansion."
"Whether it is Ujjwala scheme, Jan Dhan scheme or the MUDRA scheme, women are given priority in several schemes launched by the Centre," Sitharam said.
Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 17:19 [IST]