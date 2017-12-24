Election Result 
PM Modi to launch Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, Arvind Kejriwal not invited

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has not been invited for the inauguration of new Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December.

Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal
Magenta Line the 12.64-km stretch is a part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor has nine stations.

The event has been scheduled in Noida, where the PM and UP CM will flag off the first train from Botanical Garden, also the first interchange station in NCR.

Kejriwal's office denied receiving any invitation of the inauguration ceremony. "We have no official intimation about the programme. Our top most priority is a safe Metro for the passengers and at a reasonable fare. So far as the inauguration is concerned we haven't received any invitation. The question must better be put to the DMRC and Urban Development Ministry," a Delhi Government spokesperson said.

Modi will also address public at the inauguration, which will happen at the Botanical Garden Metro Station.

The new Magenta Line has many firsts to its credits. "For the first time in India, trains will run unattended. The platform screen doors (PSDs) are being used here for the first time," DMRC chief spokesperson Anuj Dayal told PTI.

This is not the first time Delhi Chief Minister has been kept out of inaugural ceremonies of new metro lines. In 2015, for the launch of an extended line between Faridabad-Badarpur, Kejriwal did not receive the invitation.

Story first published: Sunday, December 24, 2017, 10:01 [IST]
