PM Modi lauds Karnataka chief secretary for her benevolence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Karnataka chief secretary K Ratna Prabha as a role model for her peers and citizens during all-India deputy commissioners' conference recently in New Delhi.

PM Modi said he was inspired by a tweet of a senior IAS officer, who recalled how her small benevolence to a shepherd, some 27 years ago, brought a smile to her face. "Though I cannot recollect her name, such officers should be a role model for others," Modi said.

"It's heartening to know this country has such officers. If all officers and lawmakers follow in her footsteps, no one can stop this country from progressing, " Times of India quoted PM Modi as saying.

Narsappa of Idapnur village Raichur said he was grazing sheep near a school & I was passing by as DC in my car, stopped called the school teacher & admitted him & now 27 years later he was before me as a constable.came to Thank Me!! Cant believe small actions hve lasting results. — Ratna Prabha (@Ratnaprabha_IAS) January 3, 2018

Ratna Prabha shared an incident on Twitter. When she was deputy commissioner of Raichur district she had helped a shepherd, Narasappa, get admission in school. After 27 years Narasappa came to meet and thank the Chief Secretary.

On January 3, Ratna Prabha had tweeted: "Narasappa of Idapnur village Raichur said he was grazing sheep near a school & I was passing by as DC in my car, stopped called the school teacher & admitted him & now 27 years later he was before me as a constable. came to Thank Me!! Cant believe small actions have lasting results''.

Reacting to this, Ratna Prabha tweeted, PM Modi's appreciation was more than awards and certificates she received in her career.

As Congrats pour in, inplenty Im humbled by our Prime Ministers mention of my tweet. wld have recd many certiificates& medals(stored in mycupboard) this Live Certificate from the revered PM will remain in my heart & people forever. Its the most treasured certificate & compliment — Ratna Prabha (@Ratnaprabha_IAS) January 10, 2018

