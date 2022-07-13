PM Modi, Jharkhand CM Soren's bonhomie triggers new political alignment buzz

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand on Tuesday has sparked off speculation around a possible new political alignment in the state.

    At the event, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu walked up to PM Modi to greet him. And the Prime Minister, unlike in other non-BJP ruled states, did not attack the Soren government during his visit. This has taken many political pundits by a surprise.

    PM, Sorens bonhomie triggers rumours
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport and other developmental projects in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in Deoghar.PTI Photo

    Although the bonhomie between PM Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren was visible at the event, the Congress and the JMM have downplayed it stating that it is a tribal culture to give a warm reception to guests.

    Soren thanked the Prime Minister for the various projects being launched in Jharkhand. "If the Centre continues with its cooperation and if the public supports us, I can assure from this platform that Jharkhand would be among the leading states in the country within the next five years," The Times of India quoted Jharkhand CM as saying at the event.

    Jharkhand: Festive mood in Deoghar as people light diyas ahead of PM Modi's visitJharkhand: Festive mood in Deoghar as people light diyas ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Talking about the Deoghar airport, the CM thanked Prime Minister for turning Jharkhand's dream into reality and appreciated the Centre's cooperation. "We have respected Arjun Mundaji and honourable MP Nishikant Dubeyji here on the dais today, who will remember that the dream for the Deoghar airport was conceived together in 2010," he added.

    The Prime Minister too did not attack the state government but provided details about the projects.

    Responding to the closeness, Congress state president Rajesh Thakur said, "Similar sentiments were expressed earlier and it is the constitutional obligation of a CM in a federal democracy to receive the PM."

    X