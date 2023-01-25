PM Modi interacts with NCC cadets ahead of Republic Day

UK's House of Lords member writes to BBC not to air 2nd part of series on PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme.

Addresing te cadets, PM Modi said I extend my wishes and welcome all the NCC Cadets and NSS Volunteers present here. It's for the first time that so many candidates dressed up like Neta Ji have been present in the PM Awaas! I feel happy to see you all, I salute you all.

"You are going to be the greatest beneficiaries of developed India and the biggest responsibility to build this rests on your shoulders," PM Modi tells NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers, who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme.