YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi interacts with NCC cadets ahead of Republic Day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addresing te cadets, PM Modi said I extend my wishes and welcome all the NCC Cadets and NSS Volunteers present here. It's for the first time that so many candidates dressed up like Neta Ji have been present in the PM Awaas! I feel happy to see you all, I salute you all.

    "You are going to be the greatest beneficiaries of developed India and the biggest responsibility to build this rests on your shoulders," PM Modi tells NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers, who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi republic day

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X