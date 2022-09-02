PM Modi holds roadshow in Mangaluru | VIDEO

Mangaluru, Sep 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Mangaluru, to give a boost to the Karnataka BJP, which is preparing for Assembly polls next year, aiming to regain power in the state, with a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats. Thousands of people from Mangaluru and surrounding areas gathered on both sides of the road to greet Modi, who waved at them during the roadshow.

#WATCH | People turned out in large numbers on the roads leading to the event venue to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi in Karnataka's Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/zZPpw9KOCQ — Oneindia News (@Oneindia) September 2, 2022

Earlierin the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development works in Dakshina Kannada, about 350 km from Bengaluru.

The projects that PM Modi inaugurated include a project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

He also laid the foundation of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port.

The Prime Minister inaugurated two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited - BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant - worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively.

The sea water desalination plant will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year, according to an official statement.

Having a capacity of 30 million litres per day (MLD), the plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes, the statement said.

Earlier, the PM arrived in Mangaluru from Kochi after dedicating to the nation INS Vikrant, India's first home-built aircraft carrier.

Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 18:17 [IST]