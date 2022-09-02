YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi holds roadshow in Mangaluru | VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Sep 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Mangaluru, to give a boost to the Karnataka BJP, which is preparing for Assembly polls next year, aiming to regain power in the state, with a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats. Thousands of people from Mangaluru and surrounding areas gathered on both sides of the road to greet Modi, who waved at them during the roadshow.

    PM Modi holds roadshow in Mangaluru | VIDEO

    Earlierin the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development works in Dakshina Kannada, about 350 km from Bengaluru.

    The projects that PM Modi inaugurated include a project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

    In pics: PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS VikrantIn pics: PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

    He also laid the foundation of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port.

    The Prime Minister inaugurated two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited - BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant - worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively.

    The sea water desalination plant will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year, according to an official statement.

    Having a capacity of 30 million litres per day (MLD), the plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes, the statement said.

    Earlier, the PM arrived in Mangaluru from Kochi after dedicating to the nation INS Vikrant, India's first home-built aircraft carrier.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi assembly polls mangaluru

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X