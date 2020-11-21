PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s Covid19 vaccination strategy

Pandemic a 'bend' in the path, not the end: PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India''s vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed.

Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. pic.twitter.com/nwZuoMFA0N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he said.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of trial.