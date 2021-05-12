PM Modi, Harsh Vardhan thank nursing staff for their contribution against COVID-19

New Delhi, May 12: International Nurses Day is celebrated on Wednesday and on this occasion, several national leaders saluted the essential healthcare workers who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus since the deadly pandemic hit the country last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the nursing staff of the country and said that their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting Covid-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary."

Meanwhile, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan also thanked the nurses for their commitment to providing efficient and effective care and for going the extra mile in their efforts during the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

"Thank You Nurses for going the extra mile in your efforts to nurse the world to health during Covid-19. Your commitment to provide efficient & effective care founded on professionalism, skills & deep compassion is awe inspiring," the health minister tweeted.

On May 12, International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is also known as 'The Lady with the Lamp'. Nightingale, a British nurse, social reformer and statistician, is known to be the founder of modern nursing.

The International Council for Nurses commemorates this day each year with the production and distribution of the International Nurses' Day (IND) resources and evidence.