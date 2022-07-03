Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP, India will be vishwa guru: Shah at BJP national executive meet

PM Modi hails Telangana history, culture, people

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Telangana's art and culture are a matter of pride for the country.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday, PM said, "People of Telangana are known for their hard work. The state's people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us,"

Setting the tone for the 2023 state Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,

He highlighted the BJP government's achievements in the last eight years, thereby setting the tone for 2023 state assembly elections. "In the last 8 years, we have initiated various policies for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, backward, and tribal people. That's why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our government and its policies," he said.

"Telangana is witnessing a surge in support for BJP. Our development works have benefited people across all sections of society especially farmers, youngsters, women and the marginalised communities," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, speaking to the party workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP members to learn from mistakes of the parties which ruled India for long but are now in "terminal decline", as he emphasised on qualities such as restraint, balanced outlook and coordination among them.

"We should not mock them but learn from their mistakes," senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted Modi as having told the gathering.

Giving a clarion call to BJP workers to make India "shreshtha" (great), Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the party's goal should be "fulfilment of all" as against the opposition's politics of appeasement.

Prime Minister Modi also said the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic political parties and added that it would be difficult for such parties to survive long.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 20:34 [IST]