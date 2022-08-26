PM Modi gets top billing in global leaders’ approval rating

New Delhi, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the highest rating in the global leader approval rating. Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

While PM Modi was at top with a 75 per cent rating, Andrés Manuel López Obrador was second with 63 per cent. Anthony Albanese of Australia, Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland and Mario Draghi of Italy were third, fourth and fifth on the list. US President Joe Biden with 41 per cent was 11th on the list. Outgoing UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson with a rating of 25 per cent was 20th on the list.

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults



Modi: 75%

López Obrador: 63%

Draghi: 54%

Bolsonaro: 42%

Biden: 41%

Trudeau: 39%

Kishida: 38%

Macron: 34%

Scholz: 30%

Johnson: 25%



...view the full list: https://t.co/wRhUGsLkjq



*Updated 08/25/22 pic.twitter.com/1v8KHIEuHj — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) August 26, 2022

In the case of Prime Minister Modi, the approval was 75 per cent. Those who did not approve stood at 20 per cent while 5 per cent had no opinion. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from August 17 - 23, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country, Morning Consult said.

You can check the full list here:

