    WATCH: PM Modi gets a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin

    New Delhi, May 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on '3-day 3-nation' trip received a warm welcome from Indian community on his arrival n Berlin, Germany.

    PM Modi arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip during which he will hold detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.

    PM Modi greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin.

    The people chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister.

    The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

    "It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," PM Modi tweeted.

    "Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," Modi tweeted soon after his arrival here.

    PM Modi and Olaf will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

    In his departure statement, Modi had said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

    "We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany," he said.

    "I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term," he added.

    In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000, Modi said.

    X