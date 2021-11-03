YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi expected to visit Bhopal to attend mega tribal convention on Nov 15

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Nov 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bhopal on November 15 to participate in a mega tribal convention on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and dedicate the newly developed world-class Habibganj railway station to the public, the Madhya Pradesh government said.

    PM Modi expected to visit Bhopal to attend mega tribal convention on Nov 15

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reviewed the preparations underway for the 'Janjatiya Mahasammelan', and also inspected the Habibganj railway station in the state capital.

    Chouhan directed officials to highlight the culture, tradition and life values of tribals during the convention.

    An exhibition of products prepared by tribal self-help groups will also be organised during the event, the state government said in a statement issued late Tuesday night.

    PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding visit to Italy, United KingdomPM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding visit to Italy, United Kingdom

    A short film about facilities available at the Habibganj railway station will also be shown during the PM's visit, it said.

    Chouhan had earlier announced that November 15 will be observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' every year to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bhopal

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X