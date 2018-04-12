Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify, whether he wants to give a message on 'Betiyaan chuppao' or Beti Bachao'. His reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir crime branch submitted a charge sheet on the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua.

"Prime Minister, do you want to give the message of 'Betiyaan chuppao' or Beti Bachao'?," ANI quotes Sibal as saying.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said her government will not allow the law to be obstructed and assured that justice will be delivered.

Mehbooba responded to their concerns on the probe. "The law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions and statements of a group of people," she said in a tweet.

Appalled by the shocking incident, many Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shirish Kunder and others requested the public to demand justice for the minor in the wake of the shameful incident.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh also said that the Kathua rape victim won't be denied justice.

The brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl from the Muslim Gujjar-Bakarwal community in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir once again alarmed the entire nation.

According to reports, the girl was held captive inside a 'Devisthan' or a temple and gang-raped by six men. The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police reportedly filed two separate charge sheets against the eight accused persons including a juvenile held in the case.

Wednesday's charge sheet by the Jammu crime branch has also revealed some chilling details about how the girl was gang-raped again before she was killed.

