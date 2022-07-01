YouTube
    PM Modi dials President Putin, discuss global issues

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

    The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021. In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further.

    The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.

    In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

    The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues.

    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 16:28 [IST]
    X