PM Modi dials Morrison, thanks Australia for support in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, May 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with Scott Morrison MP, the Prime Minister of Australia.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation for the prompt and generous support extended by the government and people of Australia for India's fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

The two Leaders agreed on the need to ensure affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines for containing COVID globally. Prime Minister sought Australia's support for the initiative taken at the WTO by India and South Africa to seek a temporary waiver under TRIPS in this context.

The leaders took note of the progress made in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since the Virtual Summit held on 4 June 2020 and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation and foster people-to-people ties.

The Leaders also discussed regional issues and reiterated the importance of working together for a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.