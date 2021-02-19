YouTube
    PM Modi dedicates 50 MW capacity Kasargod Solar Project to Kerala

    New Delhi, Feb 19: With only two months to go for the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated two mega power projects to Kerala via video conference.

    ''I seek the support of the people of Kerala so that we can move forward to realise the shared vision of togetherness and development,'' PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of several development projects in Kerala.

    Development and good governance do not know caste, creed, race, gender, religion or language. Development is for everyone. This is the essence of 'Sabaka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Development is our aim, development is our religion: PM Narendra Modi

    The developmental works starting today are spread across the state and cover several sectors. They will empower this beautiful state whose people are making rich contributions to India's progress.

    The 200 MW state-of-the-art Pugalur-Thrissur high voltage direct current system is being inaugurated today. Thrissur is an important cultural centre of Kerala and will now also be the power centre.

