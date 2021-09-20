Give me strength to work even harder for nation: PM Modi on birthday wishes

PM Modi to chair meetings with secretaries of various ministries

PM urges people to take part in auction of gifts, mementos received by him

PM Modi congratulates new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi who was sworn-in as Punjab's Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab, PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab’s Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were also sworn in. They will be designated as deputy chief ministers. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here. Channi took oath in Punjabi.

Prominent among those who were present at the oath-taking ceremony were Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Amarinder Singh, who resigned as chief minister two days back, was conspicuous by his absence.

Channi becomes chief minister with less than six month to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. Amarinder Singh was nudged into quitting ostensibly over his "failure" to fulfil the promises made by the party in the 2017 assembly polls.