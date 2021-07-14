PM Modi chairs in-person meeting of new Cabinet: Watch video

Union Cabinet's meeting through video conferencing:

The Union Cabinet has been meeting regularly since April via video conferencing. Reports stated that the Union Cabinet has decided to meet in person because of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, which will begin from July 19. It can be seen that the session will continue for 13 days and will also mark a return of the pre-coronavirus timings of the House from 11am to 6pm.

PM Modi is also scheduled to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4pm today via video conferencing. This is the second time the Council of Ministers will be meeting after the recent reshuffle.

Who all are on board?

Following the reshuffle of the ministries, the Modi government has brought on board Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal as the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by the Prime Minister himself.

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth has also been rejigged and now comprises PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

BJP President JP Nadda's meeting with party members

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda meets party workers at the party's headquarters in Delhi. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also present.

Congress holds Parliamentary strategy group meet today

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which starts July 19, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group today. Among those who will attend the July 14 meeting are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.