PM Modi can't hear anything except his voice of 'friends': Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday tweeted that Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi does not understand what the country wants, listing out initiatives by the central government that were "rejected" by the people. "He can't hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'," Rahul said.

He said this a day after the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under 'Agnipath', amid protests by youth in several parts of the country against the scheme.

Gandhi also cited schemes such as GST, noteban, farm laws and now Agnipath, saying they were projected to be for the welfare of the people but were rejected by the citizens.

"Agnipath - youth rejected. Farm laws - farmers rejected. Noteban - economists rejected. GST - traders rejected.

"The prime minister does not understand what the people of the country want, as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

अग्निपथ - नौजवानों ने नकारा



कृषि कानून - किसानों ने नकारा



नोटबंदी - अर्थशास्त्रियों ने नकारा



GST - व्यापारियों ने नकारा



देश की जनता क्या चाहती है, ये बात प्रधानमंत्री नहीं समझते क्यूंकि उन्हें अपने ‘मित्रों’ की आवाज़ के अलावा कुछ सुनाई नहीं देता। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, urged the prime minister to withdraw the scheme as the youth are opposing it with protests.

She said that the BJP government had to change the rules of the new army recruitment scheme within 24 hours.

The Congress has demanded that the short service recruitment in the armed forces under Agnipath scheme be kept in abeyance and wider consultations be held with experts before taking further action on it.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:12 [IST]