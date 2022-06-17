YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi can't hear anything except his voice of 'friends': Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday tweeted that Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi does not understand what the country wants, listing out initiatives by the central government that were "rejected" by the people. "He can't hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'," Rahul said.

    He said this a day after the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under 'Agnipath', amid protests by youth in several parts of the country against the scheme.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi also cited schemes such as GST, noteban, farm laws and now Agnipath, saying they were projected to be for the welfare of the people but were rejected by the citizens.

    "Agnipath - youth rejected. Farm laws - farmers rejected. Noteban - economists rejected. GST - traders rejected.

    "The prime minister does not understand what the people of the country want, as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, urged the prime minister to withdraw the scheme as the youth are opposing it with protests.

    She said that the BJP government had to change the rules of the new army recruitment scheme within 24 hours.

    The Congress has demanded that the short service recruitment in the armed forces under Agnipath scheme be kept in abeyance and wider consultations be held with experts before taking further action on it.

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi youths armed forces Agnipath

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X