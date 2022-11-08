PM Modi calls on Advani on his 95th birthday | Watch

No, L K Advani did not says he regretted handing over country to Modi-Shah

New Delhi, Nov 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of veteran BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his 95th birthday.

PM Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajanth Singh.

Many top BJP leaders took to Twitter to wish the BJP's longest-serving president. Home Minister Amit Shah said that Advani, with his relentless efforts, strengthened the party organisation across the country and also made invaluable contribution to the country's development while being part of the government.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to respected LK Advani ji. Advani ji, on one hand, strengthened the organization across the country with his continuous hard work, while on the other hand made invaluable contribution to the development of the country while being in the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life," he tweeted.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called Mr Advani a source of inspiration. "Happy Birthday to the senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, our inspirational revered Shri LK Advani ji. May you stay healthy and long, I pray to God," he wrote.

Union minister Rajnath Singh said, "Mr Advani has made a very important contribution to the country, society and the party and is counted among the country's tallest personalities."

Advani, who was born in 1927 in Karachi (now part of Pakistan) joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he made a mark with his organisational abilities.

He was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades.

A keen strategist, Advani's 'Rath Yatra' in 1990 in support of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram is seen as an epochal turn in national politics, marking the unstoppable rise of the party to power.

While Vajpayee, the popular face of the party who enjoyed acceptability beyond its support base, became Prime Minister, Advani was the Home Minister. He later became deputy prime minister.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 11:30 [IST]